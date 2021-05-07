Bertie Early College High School - Alexis Parker

SCHOOL:

Bertie Early College High School



NAME:

Alexis Parker



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Attend UNC-Chapel Hill to major in biology or possibly nursing



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task would be trying not to slack and get too comfortable



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Every grade counts! Please try not to procrastinate and remember to not stress over things that you cannot change. High school will go by fast, so make sure that you enjoy it and make lots of memories!



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Softball has probably been the highlight of my year since I hadn’t seen everyone on the team since last March. It has also been really exciting preparing for things like graduation and buying items for my dorm room.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years, I see myself hopefully having a husband and getting ready to start a family. I will also be finishing up my residency and be on my way to becoming a pediatrician.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life would have to be my brother. He’s super intelligent and is just an all around great person. I also admire his faith in both God and myself



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am most unique because I am the youngest grandchild on both sides of my family.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

Don’t worry about failures. Worry about the chances you miss when you don’t even try



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

I value my faith, my family, my education, my future and my relationship



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move to Scotland because the mountains and scenery are gorgeous there. There are also lots of famous landmarks that would be fun to visit and explore.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I took swimming class twice and I still can’t swim. It’s a shame!



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Junior year of high school was definitely my favorite. It’s where most of my relationships solidified and I became closer to numerous people.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would bring a sock because it could be used to keep my hands and feet warm. I could use it as a water filter or a weapon by putting a rock into it.