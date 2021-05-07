Beaufort Early College High School - Cassandra Naolin Sanchez

SCHOOL:

Beaufort County Early College High School



NAME:

Cassandra Sanchez



AGE:

17



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

North Carolina State University



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Senior year goes by fast because of all the things that seniors need to take care of in order to move on to the next phase in life. Sometimes it can be hard to enjoy senior year or accept that things are going to change once graduation comes around, but it’s important to realize how important of an achievement graduation is.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Always try to do your best in school and make sure you never regret what you do!



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Getting to graduate with the people I’ve spent the last five years with even with the current circumstances.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In ten years, I would love to be working somewhere in the world in the science field, or, more specifically, the medical field. Apart from that, I see myself being happy and content with my life.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My mother is the most influential person in my life because she has always pushed me to do my best. I don’t think I would be where I am today without her. Not only has she pushed me to be better, but she sets an example every single day with everything that she does. She has worked hard her entire life and she continues to do so. She’s the most amazing person I know.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

Even though I am a very introverted and shy person, I want to do the best I can to help the world and everyone in it. I am able to push myself out of my shell whenever it comes to helping people; nothing really stops me when I want to help someone. I love helping people because I always felt sure in my decisions when others helped me.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Ex nihilo nihil fit” or “Nothing Comes from Nothing” by Parmenides



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Family, friends, honesty, individualism, tradition.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

France because I have been dreaming of living there since I was a little girl.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I can actually be very outgoing once I feel comfortable around people. I’m like an introverted extrovert.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My sophomore year 2017-2018.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

A book, but not one that is part of a series because I would lose my mind if I didn’t have the rest of the series!