Bear Grass Charter School - Ireland Haltigan
WITN Class of 2021
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Ireland Haltigan
BIOGRAPHY:
Hi! My name is Ireland Haltigan and I’m a senior at Bear Grass Charter School. Over the past four years, I have enjoyed leadership roles in several clubs and playing soccer with some of my closest friends. I was raised by my parents, April and Kevin Haltigan, and have a twin sister (although we don’t look alike). I’m a member at St. James United Methodist Church, and I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this Fall. In my free time, I like driving around with friends, going to the beach, playing with my dog, and watching Netflix. I’m so appreciative of my family and teachers for all of their support and I cannot wait to see what the future holds!
|SCHOOL:
Bear Grass Charter School
NAME:
Ireland Haltigan
AGE:
18
PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and study Business Management.
WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
Applying to colleges and scholarships, then just waiting to hear back.
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Learn and practice time management skills now so you have time to spend with your friends in the future!
WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
Being able to play my last high school soccer season despite COVID-19.
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
With a stable career and happy family.
WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
My twin sister is the most influential person in my life because we’re together every day and she always has advice for me.
I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I’m determined to finish tasks and reach goals.
WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
It’s actually a bible verse, “Be still and know that I am God.” -Psalm 46:10. This is a great reminder that no matter how busy life gets, God has a plan and everything is under control.
WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
My faith
My family & friends
My academics
My dog, Cash
Sleep
IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
If I could move anywhere in the world right now I would move to The Florida Keys because I love to fish, it’s tropical, and it’s not too far from home.
WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
One thing my classmates still don’t know about me after all this time is that I can make my stomach growl on command.
WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
This year, my senior year, has been my favorite year of high school.
IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
If I was stranded on a desert island and could only take one item with me it would be the Bible.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.