Bear Grass Charter School - Ireland Haltigan

SCHOOL:

Bear Grass Charter School



NAME:

Ireland Haltigan



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and study Business Management.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Applying to colleges and scholarships, then just waiting to hear back.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Learn and practice time management skills now so you have time to spend with your friends in the future!



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Being able to play my last high school soccer season despite COVID-19.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

With a stable career and happy family.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My twin sister is the most influential person in my life because we’re together every day and she always has advice for me.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I’m determined to finish tasks and reach goals.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

It’s actually a bible verse, “Be still and know that I am God.” -Psalm 46:10. This is a great reminder that no matter how busy life gets, God has a plan and everything is under control.



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

My faith



My family & friends



My academics



My dog, Cash



Sleep



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could move anywhere in the world right now I would move to The Florida Keys because I love to fish, it’s tropical, and it’s not too far from home.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

One thing my classmates still don’t know about me after all this time is that I can make my stomach growl on command.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

This year, my senior year, has been my favorite year of high school.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

If I was stranded on a desert island and could only take one item with me it would be the Bible.