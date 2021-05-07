Advertisement

BBQ on the Neuse Fest kicks off Friday in Kinston

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The BBQ on the Neuse Fest has returned to Eastern Carolina this year.

The festival opens to the public at 5 p.m. Friday.

Three main entertainment areas will be set up, the Herritage Street Stage Area, Pearson Park Stage Area, and the Blount Street/North Street/ Herritage Street Entertainment Area.

EVERYONE is getting SO excited! 🤩🐷

Posted by BBQ Fest on the Neuse on Thursday, May 6, 2021

Aside from BBQ, the festival will include a wine and beer garden, live music, shopping and more.

For a full list of Friday’s BBQ on the Neuse Fest schedule, click here.

Saturday, the final day of the festival, vendors will open at 10 a.m. in the Herritage Street Stage Area.

For a look at Friday’s schedule, click here.

