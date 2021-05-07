BBQ on the Neuse Fest kicks off Friday in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The BBQ on the Neuse Fest has returned to Eastern Carolina this year.

The festival opens to the public at 5 p.m. Friday.

Three main entertainment areas will be set up, the Herritage Street Stage Area, Pearson Park Stage Area, and the Blount Street/North Street/ Herritage Street Entertainment Area.

Aside from BBQ, the festival will include a wine and beer garden, live music, shopping and more.

Saturday, the final day of the festival, vendors will open at 10 a.m. in the Herritage Street Stage Area.

