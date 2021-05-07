Ayden-Grifton High School - Ryan Baxter

SCHOOL:

Ayden Grifton High School



NAME:

Ryan Baxter



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Attending UNC-Chapel Hill



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Continuing to get work done in the back end of the school year when it feels like you’re finished.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Work hard but find a balance between life and school, focus on what makes you happy while also planning for your future.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Sports have really been the highlight of my year this year, amidst all the turmoil sports have given me that sense of normality



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In ten years I see myself being a resident post med school about to become a physician.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My parents are by far the most influential people in my life and they really have molded and guided me into the person I am now



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I feel like the most unique thing about me is my ability to relate to and befriend people from all walks of life.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” Dr. Seuss. This is something that I try to remind myself as often as possible. Life truly is about the small things, take time to appreciate everything around you that seems normal and realize how lucky you are to be able to experience it.



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

The five most valuable things in my life right now are my family, friends, sports, school, and clubs.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

NYC, Grand Cayman, Manchester England, Miami and a few more. If I had to select one I’d probably pick Miami because that’s where I plan on moving after school.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

Something most of my classmates don’t know about me is that I enjoy watching Formula One Racing.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year of High School wouldn’t be a specific grade but the year 2019 in general, so second semester Sophomore year and first semester my Junior year.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

If I could take one thing with me onto a deserted island it would be a box with a knife, matches, and flares in it. With this I’d be able to survive and hopefully be rescued.