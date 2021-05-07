Arendell Parrott Academy - Addie Cheek

SCHOOL:

Arendell Parrott Academy



NAME:

Addie Cheek



AGE:

17



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to attend Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia and double-major in English and History with a minor in Political Science and hopefully attend law school.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

College applications added a lot of stress in the fall, but now the most challenging task is trying to stay on top of work and avoiding senioritis.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

To take all of the opportunities that are offered to you and do as much as you can because it will end one day.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Getting to be the President of the Student Government Association and planning spirit week.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

Hopefully finishing law school at Wake Forest University



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My Young Life leader, Mary Rouse, because she is so inspiring and encouraging, and she is always there for me when I am having a hard day and is always cheering me on. I want to be just like her when I grow up.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I have a lot of energy and a big personality.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”-Isaiah 41:10



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

My relationship with God, my family, my friends, my mental/physical health, and my future.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

To London, England because it is beautiful, and the people there seem nice, and it is a great place to work and also relax.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

The way I act around my family.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Sophomore year



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

My Bible