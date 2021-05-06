Vidant resuming wellness services in Washington and Ahoskie

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After being closed for more than a year, Vidant Health is announcing it is resuming operations at the Washington and Ahoskie Vidant Wellness Centers on June 1.

The centers closed in March 2020 because of COVID-19. Exercise and aquatic services will start back up with proper safety and sanitation protocols in place.

Some of these protocols include screening, masking, distancing, disinfecting and hand washing. All people who enter the facilities will be expected to follow these guidelines:

· Complete COVID-19 screening upon entrance.

· Wear an approved mask at all times, covering nose and mouth, except when swimming or showering.

· Check in and out of each visit to track capacity and enable members to choose less busy times.

· Maintain a minimum of six feet social distancing throughout the center and classes.

· Observe and comply with the capacity limits posted throughout the facility.

· Wipe down equipment before and after use.

· Sanitize and wash hands often.

· Bring your own towel.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.