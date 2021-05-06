UNC Lenoir Health Care kicks off Nurses Week with gift bags

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County kicked off National Nurses Week with at least 350 gift bags to say “thank you” to those who work hard to keep patients healthy, especially after more than a year of being on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gift bags included stationery items, such as pens, notepads, lanyards, and more. Still, UNC Lenoir Health Care officials said what’s inside is not enough to show their appreciation for their healthcare workers.

“The nurses’ role is an integral part of the healthcare system, both inside and outside of the hospital,” president and CEO Robert Enders said.

Amid the pandemic, nurses have taken on roles as family members or friends for isolated patients. Just as nurses have been there for the Lenoir County community, the community demonstrated they’re here for them on Thursday.

For Brandy Burd, RN, nursing is more than just a job; it’s a calling.

“It’s not about a paycheck at the end of the day. It’s about knowing that I left a patient with a smile on their face or I gave their family a sense of hope or peace depending on what’s going on,” Burd said.

Burd has worked in critical care as director. Her passion is echoed by her teammates who stayed and have worn a lot of hats.

“Facing a lot of the unknowns,” chief nursing officer Shirley Harkey added. “We have had to be innovative with how we took care of some of our patients, how we manage their IDs, ventilators. We really focused on making sure we had enough equipment for our patients and making sure we had enough personal protective equipment for our employees.”

Harkey praised her staff for being resilient and working tireless hours. But despite the obstacles, the commitment is mutual for Ashley Jones, RN, who worked alongside Burd in the critical care unit.

“There is nothing that can compare to nursing in my world. Nursing is 100% my life,” Jones said.

Jones, a mother of two, said the hardest part was seeing patients not have their families around and trying to be a huge voice and an advocate for them.

Although the nurses are no stranger to overcoming adversity, they keep in mind someone has their back.

“We focus on three good things every day,” Harkey said. “And I think by having those reaffirmations of gratitude and thankfulness, helps us have some internal resilience so we can be better leaders.”

Burd said the most significant thing COVID has shown them is that it’s very unpredictable.

“I think as members of the community, it’s our job to keep each other safe. We owe that to one another,” Burd said.

However, Lenoir County was the first county in April to be green on the COVID-19 county alert map, and officials said that demonstrates how hard they worked to keep the community safe.

“We know that generally, healthcare workers are extremely resilient, hardworking, and dedicated to what they do,” Enders said. “But this year certainly put a lot more pressure on everyone, and we have risen to the challenge. We have taken care of our community, and we have sent many patients home back to their loved ones after having a very difficult course of illness and disease.”

Jones thanked the support.

“We have been through so much this past year and a half, and I just want to say thank you for the shoulder to lean on, the shoulder to cry on, and most importantly, just being a voice and being another person for us,” Jones said.

Healthcare leaders gave gift bags to hundreds of nurses in the community, including school nurses and nurse instructors.

Nurses Week ends on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

