The Umbrella Market returns to Greenville

Vendors set up for a fun event.
By Amber Lake
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Umbrella Market is back in Uptown Greenville, giving the community an event that supports local businesses.

The outdoor Umbrella Market started back up today at the Five Points Plaza where local vendors from around Greenville set up tents to display their items.

They had local produce, arts and crafts, handmade items, and a food truck.

The Greenville Police Department had a table set up at the Umbrella Market.
The Umbrella Market will take place every Wednesday from 5 pm until 8 pm, and the manager says it’s a great way to support the community.

Starting May 19th, they’ll have live entertainment at the event, and on the 26th, they’ll begin serving beer and wine.

Organizers say each week will be different with more and more vendors and activities.

Local vendors set up to show off their home-made goods.
