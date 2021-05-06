Summer colds could rise as COVID restrictions ease

Advertisement

Summer colds could be on the rise as COVID restrictions ease
By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 6, 2021
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - As the access to COVID vaccines continues to expand and more restrictions ease, medical experts say they won’t be surprised if we start seeing a rise in other viruses.

For the past year, colds, the flu, and cases of other common viruses have fallen drastically.

But as we reopen and decrease COVID-19 restrictions, healthcare workers say those viruses will likely make a comeback.

The winter flu season is officially over, and CarolinaEast Medical Center leaders say they made it through without even one case.

“Everyone is wearing a mask, and it’s spread the same way COVID is. It is a little more difficult to spread, but we’re wearing masks, we’re doing good hand hygiene, we’re socially distancing, we’re not having the big group gatherings.”

Hospital officials say we are now moving into the time of year when we typically see summer colds.

They expect to see some cases but still encourage people to wash their hands and stay socially distant.

