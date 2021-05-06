Advertisement

State officials warn of stolen device with radioactive material inside

State officials say this device was stolen from Durham.
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - A measuring gauge that contains radioactive material was stolen today in Durham.

The North Carolina Radiation Protection Section of DHHS warns that the tool can pose a potential health and safety risk if it is broken open.

The gauge is used to test conditions of materials during construction, and DHHS said it was clearly marked as containing radioactive material.

State officials said the theft was reported to both the Radiation Protection Section and local police but did not say where it was stolen from.

They warn that if you find the gauge, do not touch or move it. They say to maintain at least 10 feet of distance until authorities can secure it.

If you have any information on the stolen gauge, call the North Carolina Radiation Protection Section, at (919) 621-4797 or your local law enforcement agency at 911.

