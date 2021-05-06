Advertisement

Pollocksville finishes kayak launch after Hurricane Florence delays

The $35,000 project was planned before Hurricane Florence devastated the town and forced them to reprioritize funds.
Pollocksville kayak launch
Pollocksville kayak launch(Liam Collins/WITN)
By Liam Collins
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - People in Jones County now have a new place to hit the water.

The town of Pollocksville opened its new Americans with Disabilities Act compliant kayak launch Wednesday.

The $35,000 project has been in the works since before Hurricane Florence devastated the area, and forced the town to reprioritize funding.

It’s located in the Town Park near the North Carolina Wildlife boat ramp and fishing pier.

It’s part of the town’s master recreation plan and was mostly covered by the General Assembly’s Downtown Revitalization grant. Funding also came from the town’s beautification account, which is funded by property taxes.

