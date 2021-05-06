Pollocksville finishes kayak launch after Hurricane Florence delays

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - People in Jones County now have a new place to hit the water.

The town of Pollocksville opened its new Americans with Disabilities Act compliant kayak launch Wednesday.

The $35,000 project has been in the works since before Hurricane Florence devastated the area, and forced the town to reprioritize funding.

It’s located in the Town Park near the North Carolina Wildlife boat ramp and fishing pier.

It’s part of the town’s master recreation plan and was mostly covered by the General Assembly’s Downtown Revitalization grant. Funding also came from the town’s beautification account, which is funded by property taxes.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.