Advertisement

Pasquotank Co. commissioners support police body-camera law change

Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Pasquotank County commissioners voted unanimously to support changing the state’s body-camera law.

This comes two weeks after Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed by deputies outside his Elizabeth City home as they tried to serve a search warrant.

By law, authorities can only show the body camera video to family members unless a Superior Court judge releases the video. Last week, Judge Jeff Foster ruled the family can see all of the videos, but refused to make them public.

County officials want the state legislature to amend the current law to allow the law enforcement agency the ability to more quickly make their videos public.

The resolution, which was brought up at a special 5:00 p.m. county commission meeting, will be sent to the General Assembly as well sent to all counties and municipalities in the state to encourage them to support a change.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House approves bill doing away with purchase permits to buy handgun
One driver was killed Wednesday morning in Jones County.
One dead in Jones County crash, northbound lanes of Highway 17 reopen
Former Ayden police chief Barry Stanley has passed away.
Former Ayden police chief passes away
Elizabeth City makes some changes to protests
Elizabeth City lifts curfew
Storm damage from Simpson
Storms across east knock trees down

Latest News

State officials say this device was stolen from Durham.
State officials warn of stolen device with radioactive material inside
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: A cool night then showers arrive Friday
investigators say it happened on Highway 55 in Dover at around 3:00 a.m.
Mom and four kids escape early morning house fire in Craven County
A toddler was struck by an SUV in this parking lot.
One-year-old struck by SUV in apartment complex parking lot