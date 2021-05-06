Pasquotank Co. commissioners support police body-camera law change

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Pasquotank County commissioners voted unanimously to support changing the state’s body-camera law.

This comes two weeks after Andrew Brown, Jr. was shot and killed by deputies outside his Elizabeth City home as they tried to serve a search warrant.

By law, authorities can only show the body camera video to family members unless a Superior Court judge releases the video. Last week, Judge Jeff Foster ruled the family can see all of the videos, but refused to make them public.

County officials want the state legislature to amend the current law to allow the law enforcement agency the ability to more quickly make their videos public.

“Over the past 16 days, the commissioners have heard the calls, the chants, the emails and watched the protest rallies. We are listening. The commissioners and the sheriff agreed that releasing the body camera footage to the public would have been best for transparency. Unfortunately, the law does not allow us to make that decision. While all of us took an oath to follow the law, we also have a duty to try and change a law that’s imperfect. Today is the first step in that process.”

The resolution, which was brought up at a special 5:00 p.m. county commission meeting, will be sent to the General Assembly as well sent to all counties and municipalities in the state to encourage them to support a change.

