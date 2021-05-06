One-year-old struck by SUV in apartment complex parking lot

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police say a toddler was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center after being hit by an SUV.

The accident happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Coopers Landing Apartments on Simmons Street.

Officers say their investigation so far shows that a Chevy Equinox was leaving a parking space and struck the one-year-old.

Police did not identify the driver, didn’t reveal the extent of injuries to the toddler, while they say the circumstances remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on this crash should call New Bern police at 252-672-4272.

