Advertisement

North Carolina abortion ban after 20 weeks before appeals court

South Carolina lawmakers are revisiting the topic of abortion rights after a version of the...
South Carolina lawmakers are revisiting the topic of abortion rights after a version of the Fetal Heartbeat bill passed in the House earlier this year, and after several other states passed similar bills.(WIS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The constitutionality of North Carolina’s ban on abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy is being weighed by a federal appeals court.

A panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals scheduled remote arguments on Thursday by attorneys for abortion providers who sued to overturn the ban and for the local prosecutors and state officials who are defendants.

A federal trial judge declared in 2019 the law was unconstitutional because the 20-week limit prohibited some abortions before a fetus could live outside the womb.

Issues of legal standing and the ban’s lack of enforcement by prosecutors have entered court briefs.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House approves bill doing away with purchase permits to buy handgun
Former Ayden police chief Barry Stanley has passed away.
Former Ayden police chief passes away
One driver was killed Wednesday morning in Jones County.
One dead in Jones County crash, northbound lanes of Highway 17 reopen
Storm damage from Simpson
Storms across east knock trees down
Elizabeth City makes some changes to protests
Elizabeth City makes some changes for protesters

Latest News

CarolinaEast ICU Nurse given Healthcare Hero Award
ICU Nurse given ‘Healthcare Hero’ Award
NC House
North Carolina House ending COVID-19 proxy voting practice
The ultrasound of a woman who went to the Hope Medical Group for Women on Feb. 20, 2020, in...
North Carolina lawmakers to debate new abortion restrictions
Mental Health Matters: Vidant Health launching virtual series for month of May