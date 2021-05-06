NC bills seeking to preserve patient visitation advance

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -Legislators are pressing to ensure patients at North Carolina health care facilities can count on receiving visitors and clergy, especially during future emergencies.

The state Senate and House approved separate measures Wednesday designed to address situations where patients lacked access to a minister or visits from family during last year’s COVID-19 restrictions and later died.

The Senate’s ``No Patient Left Behind’' bill directs regulators to fine hospitals and other facilities at least $500 per day if they don’t comply with federal visitation rules.

The House measure tells state-licensed hospitals to allow a clergy member to visit any patient requesting one.

