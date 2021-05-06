Lack of wheelchair accessibility prompts community to help

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some community members have come together to help out a father who is disabled and was unable to access his daughter’s softball field at Farmville Central High.

That action came after seeing a story about William King on WITN.

King has a daughter who plays softball at Farmville Central but there aren’t sidewalks or any type of wheelchair access around the field, making it hard for him to get around to see her play.

That was until recently when his recreational therapist and some nurses decided to help out.

King got a call a couple of days after his story aired, letting the public know about the lack of wheelchair accessibility around the Farmville Central softball field.

The call was from his recreational therapist who wanted to help.

“Given that he has limitations to his mobility, it’s hard enough getting out in the real world and be involved in things we enjoy at the community level. So I felt like the least we could do was find a way for him to access the game to watch his daughter be able to play her last home game but also to have access to other places.”

Jessica O’Neal says King was one of her patients, so she and another nurse at Vidant Medical Center decided they needed to help.

They brought out industrial mats and set them up down the hill so King could get up and down without getting stuck.

“It was really nice to be able to play in my position which is first base and just glance up the hill and see him sitting there. Previously I haven’t been able to see him from the field so it was really nice knowing he was there supporting me even though I knew previously.”

And the best part, King was able to keep the mats since he may need them next year for his daughter’s senior year on the field.

“Still haven’t heard anything from the school. No responses. I’ve called a couple other times and left messages but no one will call me back. It’s very frustrating. At least they can tell me they are working on it or they are thinking about it or there’s possibility for next year but I really don’t see it happening. I don’t think they will do anything.”

King and his daughter told WITN that even though they may not have gotten any response from the school system, they’ve received an overwhelming amount of support from the community.

King says he will also be able to use the mats when he visits the river, instead of staying inside in the ground is saturated.

The Pitt County School District previously told us they are working diligently within the constraints of their budgets to address any issues brought to their attention.

