Jim’s Forecast: Sunny and comfortable Thursday

Rain chances will return on Friday
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Quick Forecast

Thursday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs near 72°. Winds out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with lows near 49. Winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday & Friday

We’ve got a dry day coming on Thursday. Showers will arrive Friday as a weak low pressure area pushes moisture back into the area before the weekend. Highs on Thursday will drop back to a more spring like low 70s level while Friday’s highs will only reach near 69.

Saturday & Mother’s Day

High pressure will follow Friday’s rain maker, keeping us sunny and dry on both Saturday and Mother’s Day. Humidity will be low as well, giving us another weekend of spring like weather. Highs will hit the low to mid 70s Saturday and the low to mid 80s by Sunday. Beaches will see temps hit the 70s both days, however Saturday will be a touch cooler along the coast than Sunday.

