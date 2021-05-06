Advertisement

House approves bill doing away with purchase permits to buy handgun

(WYFF (File photo, Ken, Flickr))
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The state House voted Wednesday to end the pistol permit process that requires county sheriffs to sign off on handgun purchases.

House Bill 398 was introduced by Rep. Jay Adams (R-Catawba) and came at the request of the NC Sheriffs’ Association.

The sheriff’s association says the permit system is now obsolete because of a national background check database.

Federal law requires licensed gun dealers to perform instant checks before someone can buy a gun.

Adams says, “We have made significant improvements in updating the National Instant Criminal Background Check System and it simply no longer makes sense to have our sheriffs tasked with approving and issuing individual pistol purchase permits. It is duplicative, costly and an unnecessary burden on law enforcement and law-abiding gun owners.”

Sheriffs would still issue concealed weapons permits.

Repeal opponents say the permit process works well and saves lives.

The bill, which passed by a vote of 70-47, now goes to the Senate for further consideration.

