Four people escape early morning house fire in Craven County
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency officials say one adult and three children escaped an early morning house fire in Dover on Thursday morning.
Investigators say it happened on NC 55 in Dover at around 3:00. Emergency management officials say two vehicles were destroyed and five pets died.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
