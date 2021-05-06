Advertisement

Four people escape early morning house fire in Craven County

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency officials say one adult and three children escaped an early morning house fire in Dover on Thursday morning.

Investigators say it happened on NC 55 in Dover at around 3:00. Emergency management officials say two vehicles were destroyed and five pets died.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

