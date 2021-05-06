Farmville Central High School - Ashley Jones

SCHOOL:

Farmville Central High School



NAME:

Ashley Jones



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I’ll be attending East Carolina University.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task for me was developing discipline. I had to learn how to do the hard things even when I didn’t have the motivation.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Get involved and serve others as much as you can. I have never felt more purpose than when I was leveraging my time and resources for others. Ironically, when I wasn’t focused on myself, I learned who I was, and the same thing can happen for you.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Growing in understanding of the character of God is the highlight of every year. I am thankful to get to know Him with both my heart and mind.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

The goal is to be serving Christ by serving people in whatever capacity I can.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My mom has made me who I am today because of her strength and wisdom. My mom, as well as my late Grammy, have always been prayer warriors for me and have surely had loads of influence on my life through that.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am thoughtful and think deeply about most things. God has also given me natural altruism. I genuinely love getting to know people and helping them however I can.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

You can learn something from absolutely everyone.



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Becoming more like Jesus, glorifying God, loving His people, my community, and my family.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I actually love NC so I wouldn’t move as of right now, but I’ve always wanted to see the Holy Land. I know I would enjoy all the historical aspects of Israel.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

The first time I caught a fish I was so happy I cried.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Senior year



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would take the Bible for sure; I have never regretted taking the time to read it. Through Christ, we can have peace and comfort in any and all circumstances. As 2 Corinthians 3:5 says, “For just as we share abundantly in the sufferings of Christ, so also our comfort abounds through Christ.” God has proved to me that His Word is sustaining in every facet of life; I assume a deserted island would be no different.