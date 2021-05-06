Faith Christian Academy - Kaden Watford

SCHOOL:

Faith Christian Academy



NAME:

Kaden Scott Watford



AGE:

17



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I am planning on attending Hyles-Anderson College to study Pastoral Theology.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

I personally believe the most challenging task for any senior is accepting the fact that one is about to enter into adulthood.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

The best advice that I can give to any under class men is to be yourself and do not change anything about yourself to impress others.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year was most likely the news that I could come back and finish my senior year of school in person instead of online.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I see myself pastoring a church and helping others spiritually.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life is my dad cause he has taught me to never quit and to always work hard.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I believe that what makes me unique is my attitude to help others and to do everything in my power to uplift other people.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

The one quote I live by is,”Life is a gift, wake up every day and treat it like it could be your last day to be a gift to someone else.”



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

The five things I value most in my life are as follows: my relationship with God, my family, my church, my friends, my attitude to help others.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would most likely move to Texas and this is because I have always wanted to live on an open plot of land to raise a family.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

One thing my classmates may not know about me is that once a week I take some time to pray for each and every one of them. I do this because even though we may not get along sometimes, I wish them the best for whatever they do in their lives.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My senior year is my favorite year of high school.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would most likely bring a friend with me so we could work together and escape the island.