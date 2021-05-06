Epiphany School of Global Studies - Sara Gerber

SCHOOL:

The Epiphany School of Global Studies



NAME:

Sara Gerber



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Next year I plan on attending college, I haven’t decided where, but I hope to study biochemistry as a premed student. I also hope to join the club volleyball team and get involved in environmental and spiritual clubs.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

As a senior, the most challenging thing for me has been juggling my extracurricular activities, academics, and college applications. As a two-sport athlete, it was hard to commit to traveling across the state for tournaments and stay on top of schoolwork and organize clubs as the president all while COVID-19 continues to happen.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

For the underclassmen, I encourage you to explore your interests now and always put yourself out there. For me, I was a little timid when I came into high school but through encouragement and volleyball, I took risks and ran for leadership positions, tried new sports, and discovered new interests. You will always regret the things you didn’t do more often than the things you did.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Like last year’s seniors, the class of 2021 has also felt the effects of COVID-19, however, this commonality has also brought my fellow seniors a little closer. We understand more than most to treasure the little time we have left with our classmates. Thus, my highlights for this year were this year’s Youth and Government conference. Participating since freshman year, I learned the inner workings of the NC government while also making friends from around the state. Although we were not allowed to hold the conference in person, I was able to see my friend from around the state on zoom and participate in a program that has helped shaped me.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I hope to be an endocrinologist or physical therapist, with some world traveling under my belt. I would like to visit all seven continents by visiting Africa and Antarctica. Also, I hope to stay involved in scouts as it has played such an important role in my life.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life was my first swim coach Mrs. Pat. When I was little, all I wanted to do was to be in the water. My parents put me into swimming lessons with her and she was the first person that believed in me. She continually encouraged me and taught me to never give up. Even after I was diagnosed with type one diabetes she never treated me differently and continued to push me to be my best.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am a 6′1 redhead with diabetes, but I am most unique because of my diverse interests in both science and political science.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Women, like men, should try to do the impossible. And when they fail, their failure should be a challenge to others.” - Amelia Earhart



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

For me, the most important things are my family and friends, faith, education, service, and sports. I have a large close-knit family that has always been supportive and has ingrained the importance of family and my relationship with God. With this relationship, I especially value treating others as you wish to be treated. I live this out through serving others by volunteering annually at the MS bike ride and spring homes tour in New Bern. Last, sports have played an important part in my life with confidence and lifelong friendships.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could live anywhere I would live in Switzerland. I went there once before on a ten-day girl scout trip to our chalet in Adelboden. I loved the beautiful natural scenery, hiking trails, and traditional swiss food and traditions. I also love the idea of Traveling around Europe and experiencing the different cultures and scenes.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I have been with most of my classmates since the fourth grade, so there I s not much that my classmates do not know about me; however, one thing that I do not know is that I constantly seek adventure. My favorite is white water rafting in Switzerland.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year of high school was my sophomore year. I loved my AP European history and chemistry classes I was in, it was my first taste of independence, and my classmates started to mesh together as a class.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

If I could bring only one item on a deserted island I would bring a Wilson volleyball.