Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College - Courtney Glover

WITN Class of 2021
Published: May. 6, 2021
Courtney Glover

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Courtney Glover and I attend Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College. I am currently a senior and very excited about what the future has to hold. I was born in Washington D.C. and moved to North Carolina in grade 3. I am currently a full time employee as well as a full time student with an average of 4.1 gpa. I plan on majoring in social work to hopefully continue my education and pursue a law degree.

SCHOOL:

Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College

NAME:

Courtney Glover

AGE:

18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

attend college

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

To know that this is your last year with the people you’ve spent 3+ years with.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Do your best in every activity.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Being able to do virtual learning.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I see myself financially stable and happy.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

Myself just because I have never given up on myself and continue to push through with obstacles.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am no afraid of adversity.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“If you can dream it you can do it”

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Happiness, success, friendships, making good judgments and making fond memories

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would love to move to a bigger state such as Texas because of the different opportunities.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I have 5 siblings!

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My freshman year

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

A radio to listen to music.

