Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College - Courtney Glover
WITN Class of 2021
Courtney Glover
BIOGRAPHY:
My name is Courtney Glover and I attend Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College. I am currently a senior and very excited about what the future has to hold. I was born in Washington D.C. and moved to North Carolina in grade 3. I am currently a full time employee as well as a full time student with an average of 4.1 gpa. I plan on majoring in social work to hopefully continue my education and pursue a law degree.
SCHOOL:
Elizabeth City Pasquotank Early College
NAME:
Courtney Glover
AGE:
18
PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
attend college
WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
To know that this is your last year with the people you’ve spent 3+ years with.
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Do your best in every activity.
WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
Being able to do virtual learning.
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
I see myself financially stable and happy.
WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
Myself just because I have never given up on myself and continue to push through with obstacles.
I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I am no afraid of adversity.
WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
“If you can dream it you can do it”
WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
Happiness, success, friendships, making good judgments and making fond memories
IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
I would love to move to a bigger state such as Texas because of the different opportunities.
WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
I have 5 siblings!
WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
My freshman year
IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
A radio to listen to music.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.