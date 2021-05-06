Edgecombe Early College High School - Heather Hobbs

SCHOOL:

Edgecombe Early College High School



NAME:

Heather Hobbs



AGE:

19



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Next year, I plan on attending North Carolina State University to study the field of Engineering.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a Senior is definitely applying to different universities and scholarships. You have to write essays, acquire letters of recommendation, all while still focusing on your current classes.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Some advice for the underclassmen is to just have fun. While it is important to understand time management and focus on learning the material, it is also crucial that you enjoy the time you have in high school with your friends and family before it’s gone.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my Senior year has been relaxation. Due to Covid-19, I have been attending class virtually, allowing me time to do the things I enjoy most.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In ten years, I hope to have earned my Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Engineering and be utilizing that degree, knowledge, and experience at an innovative company that strives to make a difference.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life is my best friend. They have encouraged me to step outside of my comfort zones and shown me to embrace and experience new adventures.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am most unique because of my creativity, ethic, and passion.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

One quote I live by is “Do What You Can’t”



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

The five things I value as the most important are my family, my friends, my health and safety, my time, and my adorable eleven-year-old dog named Speck.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could move anywhere in the world I would probably pick somewhere in Europe. I think it would be fun to experience life on the opposite side of the road.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

Due to the fact that I attended an Early College, my classmates and I were very close because our class size was only about thirty students. However, I think that after all this time, my classmates still really don’t know many other sides of my personality. At school, I was always very serious about my education and focused on learning. They never got to see who I was outside of school, my hobbies, or my passions.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My favorite year of high school was Junior year because I discovered my passion for Engineering and explored areas such as Computer Programming. This was also the year that I participated in an Edgecombe County scholarship program known as Distinguished Young Women.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

If I were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item, it would be a board game to keep me entertained.