Advertisement

ECU baseball and softball weekend schedules revised

Forecast of inclement weather alters ECU schedules
(WITN)
By Billy Weaver
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to the forecast of inclement weather arriving in the area Friday morning, the East Carolina baseball and softball schedules have been revised for the weekend.

Revised Baseball Schedule

Game 1: Friday at 12 noon

Games 2-3: Saturday at 1 p.m. (second game approximately 45 minutes afterwards)

Game 4: Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Revised Softball Schedule

Game 1: Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Games 2-3: Saturday at 12 noon (second game approximately 45 minutes afterwards)

Game 4: 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House approves bill doing away with purchase permits to buy handgun
One driver was killed Wednesday morning in Jones County.
One dead in Jones County crash, northbound lanes of Highway 17 reopen
Former Ayden police chief Barry Stanley has passed away.
Former Ayden police chief passes away
Elizabeth City makes some changes to protests
Elizabeth City lifts curfew
Storm damage from Simpson
Storms across east knock trees down

Latest News

High School Trifecta at D.H. Conley on Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Highlights from busy Tuesday at D.H. Conley
High School Trifecta at D.H. Conley on Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Highlights from busy Tuesday night at D.H. Conley
Wood Ducks open 2021 season with 8-4 win at Kannapolis
Billy previews Tulane at ECU baseball this weekend
Cliff Godwin talks No. 24 Tulane at No. 13 ECU baseball this weekend