Eastern Wayne High School - Caroline Smith

SCHOOL:

Eastern Wayne High School



NAME:

Caroline Hagen Smith



AGE:

17



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and majoring in biology this fall.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

I think the most challenging task as a senior is staying motivated and driven when the end is so close by.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

My advice for underclassmen is to enjoy all of your time while you are in high school because once it is over you will not be able to go back.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year has been my soccer season. Even though we are not having a winning season it has given me a sense of normalcy and I have been able to reconnect with some of my school friends.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years I hope to have graduated from dental school and have a steady job at a dental office.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life would have to be my dad. He is constantly finding ways to be involved in the community, even when working 60+ hours a week. He is the most driven person I have ever known.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I do not worry about others’; opinions of me.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Don’t be scared to walk alone and don’t be scared to like it.” -John Mayer



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Family, friends, happiness, individualism, and of course, my dog.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move to Italy because of my undying love for pasta. The captivating art and scenic views also play a role but mainly for pasta.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

My classmates don’t know that I was nicknamed “Juicy” as a child because my nose was constantly runny.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Junior year was my favorite because it was the start of me finding my confidence.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would bring a friend. Two minds are better than one and I think I would go crazy if I did not have anyone to talk to.