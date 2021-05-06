East Duplin High School - Brady Johnson
BIOGRAPHY:
Hey, My name is Brady Johnson and I am from Beulaville, NC. I attended Beulaville Elementary through 8th grade and I am currently a Senior at East Duplin High School. Since I was 4 years old, I have played and loved sports. I played baseball, basketball, soccer and football. When I got to high school, I chose to only play baseball and football. I also started running track during the winter season. I have always tried to do well in school, during high school I have taken honors classes and I have been dually enrolled with the community college. During 2020, I joined the Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department as a junior firefighter. I enjoy helping my community and helping others. I will attend East Carolina University and continue my academic career.
AGE:
18
PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
I plan to attend East Carolina University Fall 2021
WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
Balancing school and sports
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Enjoy every moment, your high school experience will be over before you know it.
WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
The highlight is being able to have a Senior year because it almost didn’t happen.
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
I see myself working as a physical therapist.
WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
My parents because they have encouraged me and have kept me on top of everything I do.
I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I don’t say much but I help make people better with my actions.
WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
There may be people that have more talent than you, But there is no excuse for anyone to work harder than you do- Derek Jeter
WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
God, family, health, sports, school
IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
Anywhere that the weather is consistently warm.
WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
My parents were expecting a girl when they had me.
WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
Sophomore year because I made Varsity in all three sports I played and also it was an all around fun year.
IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
I would take a football, in case I got bored.
