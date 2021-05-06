East Duplin High School - Brady Johnson

SCHOOL:

East Duplin High School



NAME:

Brady Johnson



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to attend East Carolina University Fall 2021



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Balancing school and sports



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Enjoy every moment, your high school experience will be over before you know it.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight is being able to have a Senior year because it almost didn’t happen.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I see myself working as a physical therapist.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My parents because they have encouraged me and have kept me on top of everything I do.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I don’t say much but I help make people better with my actions.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

There may be people that have more talent than you, But there is no excuse for anyone to work harder than you do- Derek Jeter



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

God, family, health, sports, school



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

Anywhere that the weather is consistently warm.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

My parents were expecting a girl when they had me.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Sophomore year because I made Varsity in all three sports I played and also it was an all around fun year.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would take a football, in case I got bored.