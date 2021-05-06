East Carteret High School - William Chadwick

SCHOOL:

East Carteret High School



NAME:

William Chadwick



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to attend N.C. State, majoring in Business Marketing and Minoring in Political Science.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Balancing online school assignments while attending school part-time due to the pandemic with college applications and your social life.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Study hard and have fun.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Being able to be on 107.1 FM Youthpoints as a panelist and getting accepted to N.C. State.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

Operating Chadwick’s Tire in Otway and perhaps running for a state Senate seat.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My mother. She is my biggest cheerleader and my biggest coach.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am the only one in my family that can play a musical instrument fluently.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“You do not merely want to be considered the best of the best. You want to be considered the only ones that do what you do.” Jerry Garcia



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:



1. God

2. My family

3. My friends

4. The Constitution

5. My guitar



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

Nantucket Island, Massachusetts. It is not much different from the small communities of Down East.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

That I enjoy cooking.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Sophomore or Senior year were my favorites.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I would probably take my acoustic guitar.