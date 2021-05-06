Early College EAST High School - Ian Murphy

SCHOOL:

Early College EAST High School



NAME:

Ian Murphy



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Attend a 4-year college/university engineering program



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task my senior year has been the Differential Equations coursework.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

The best advice I have for underclassmen is not to procrastinate.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Winning the Urban Search and Rescue Competition at Lenoir Community College.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I foresee myself working in the engineering field.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential people in my life are my parents who helped inspire me to pursue a higher education in the engineering field.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I’m the only “me” that I know!



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” -Arthur C Clarke



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

1. My Family

2. My Instructors and School Staff

3. My Cats

4. My Ideas Notebooks

5. My Lego Collection



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could move anywhere in the world, I would probably move to the mountains because they are pretty and I have other family members that live there.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

My classmates still don’t know if I can stay seated during a whole class period.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My junior year was my favorite because of the extra curricular activities I was involved in like the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Project.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

A realistic item- a solar powered radio

Unrealistic item- a teleporter