Duplin Early College High School - Liz Hernandez

SCHOOL:

Duplin Early College High School



NAME:

Lizbeth Hernandez Rios



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I will be attending Stanford University in the fall. I plan to major in Political Science and I cannot wait to explore the beautiful state of California!



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The college application process is definitely stressing, excruciating , and the most challenging task as a senior. The student has to keep up with deadlines, scholarships, and still continue their rigorous coursework.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Live in the present, learn from every soul around you and enjoy their presence. Take advantage of every opportunity, and if there are none then create your own.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Returning to in-person learning with all my classmates has unremarkably been the highlight of senior year. Human interaction and student activities were longed for and incredibly missed.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In ten years, I see myself settling down, starting a family in North Carolina after working at our nation’s capitol, and involving myself in local government.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My parents are the most influential people in my life. They fought tooth and nail to provide my siblings and I with the opportunities they did not have the luxury of in their home country. I owe all of my success to them and I am proud to be a first-generation Mexican-American.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I use my disadvantages to my advantage.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11.



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

The most important things in my life are my faith, family, friends, time, and delicious freshly made food.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would love to move to the Netherlands. To me, the aurora borealis will always be the most astonishing wonder and being able to admire it during the winter would be a dream come true. They also have entire fields of tulips, in every color. Finally, as an art enthusiast, I want to experience the countryside and city through Vincent Van Gogh’s eyes.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I am not 4′11′, I am 5′1″. Yes, it does make a difference.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Junior year, 2019-2020, was undeniably the best. Although our school year was shortened because of the pandemic, I accomplished many things and made an abundant amount of memories with friends.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

A multi-tool swiss knife, especially one with nail clippers! Can you imagine how long and ugly your nails will get if they are not maintained?