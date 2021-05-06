Duplin Early College High School - Liz Hernandez
WITN Class of 2021
Liz Hernandez
BIOGRAPHY:
My name is Lizbeth Hernandez Rios; however, almost everyone calls me Liz. I am eighteen years old, and I am a graduating senior at Duplin Early College High School. I am the third-born child of four, given that I have an older brother, older sister, and a younger brother. My parents are humble, hard-working Mexican immigrants who have shaped me and paved my path to success.
Born and raised in Duplin County, I am proud to be a product of this community. I am proud to have been chosen among fifty others to attend the early college. A place that allowed me to grow as a student, a person, and a leader. It was a privilege to lead my peers as Vice President of Beta Club my junior year and President my senior year. It has been my most meaningful commitment because I was able to lead service projects to give back to my community and represent our chapter at the state convention. It has also been a privilege to be a member of Battle of the Books, an editor for the Maverick Times, and a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
Alongside our community college, I will graduate with my Associate’s Degree in Arts and my Business Certificate. The experience I gained at the college level has also been invaluable. I was able to volunteer with Spartan Hour, an after-school tutoring program for local elementary kids, participate in intramural soccer, and become a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Thanks to all of these experiences and the mentoring of all of my teachers, I am glad to announce that I will be attending Stanford University in the fall. There is still a long path ahead, but it will meaningful journey.
|SCHOOL:
Duplin Early College High School
NAME:
Lizbeth Hernandez Rios
AGE:
18
PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
I will be attending Stanford University in the fall. I plan to major in Political Science and I cannot wait to explore the beautiful state of California!
WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
The college application process is definitely stressing, excruciating , and the most challenging task as a senior. The student has to keep up with deadlines, scholarships, and still continue their rigorous coursework.
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Live in the present, learn from every soul around you and enjoy their presence. Take advantage of every opportunity, and if there are none then create your own.
WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
Returning to in-person learning with all my classmates has unremarkably been the highlight of senior year. Human interaction and student activities were longed for and incredibly missed.
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
In ten years, I see myself settling down, starting a family in North Carolina after working at our nation’s capitol, and involving myself in local government.
WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
My parents are the most influential people in my life. They fought tooth and nail to provide my siblings and I with the opportunities they did not have the luxury of in their home country. I owe all of my success to them and I am proud to be a first-generation Mexican-American.
I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I use my disadvantages to my advantage.
WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11.
WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
The most important things in my life are my faith, family, friends, time, and delicious freshly made food.
IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
I would love to move to the Netherlands. To me, the aurora borealis will always be the most astonishing wonder and being able to admire it during the winter would be a dream come true. They also have entire fields of tulips, in every color. Finally, as an art enthusiast, I want to experience the countryside and city through Vincent Van Gogh’s eyes.
WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
I am not 4′11′, I am 5′1″. Yes, it does make a difference.
WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
Junior year, 2019-2020, was undeniably the best. Although our school year was shortened because of the pandemic, I accomplished many things and made an abundant amount of memories with friends.
IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
A multi-tool swiss knife, especially one with nail clippers! Can you imagine how long and ugly your nails will get if they are not maintained?
