DEPUTIES: Month-long investigation leads to Pitt County fentanyl bust

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A month-long drug investigation by sheriff’s deputies has led to an arrest.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says that Dustin Spivey, 48, of Winterville has been charged with 2 counts of trafficking in an opiate by possession, 2 counts of trafficking in an opiate by transportation, possession with the intent to sell/deliver heroin, and 3 counts of maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance.

Officials say the investigation was into the trafficking of fentanyl in the county.

Deputies say that with this arrest, 450 dosage units of fentanyl were prevented from being distributed.

Spivey is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,250,000 secured bond for these and other charges, officials say.

