Craven County Schools names Teacher of the Year

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Craven County teacher got a big surprise Wednesday as she walked into her school.

HJ MacDonald Middle School 8th grade math teacher Arnita Morris was named Craven County Teacher of the Year.

Friends and coworkers greeted her with gifts and flowers as she was presented the award.

Morris says she’s overwhelmed by the support and happy and humbled to represent her school and county.

She says she loves spending time with her students and getting to know them and see them grow when they leave middle school.

Morris was also awarded another big prize. She says, “I’m super excited to have a car and Camry and my kids love it too and I’m just grateful to represent the county.”

Toyota of New Bern awarded the car that Morris gets to use one year for free.

Dr. Meghan S. Doyle, Superintendent of Craven County Schools said, “Ms. Morris is the type of educator committed to the learning of every single student. She is the ambassador for educators, equity and the highest aspirations we have for our whole selves. I’m excited for the rest of the state of North Carolina to meet this amazing Craven County Schools’ educator.” Arnita Morris represents what makes teachers great. Her message is one of unity, passion and collaboration.”

Morris now moves on to compete against other local award recipients for the Southeast Regional Teacher of the Year title.

