Advertisement

Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation

By Andrew Scheinthal
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) - Police in Florida have arrested a man accused of attacking an out-of-town couple on vacation, and the violent confrontation was captured on video surveillance.

Angela Dill and Joshua Clarkson of New Hampshire were in Miami Beach when investigators said 36-year-old Michael Albert attacked them in broad daylight.

“We walked into mayhem, pretty much,” Dill said. “Blood was everywhere.”

The beating happened on a busy Collins Avenue in the resort city.

“We were walking up the street like laughing, having the best day, beautiful day, beautiful week. And then all of a sudden, a guy came off the bench and started punching Josh,” Dill said.

The couple was treated at a hospital before leaving Florida.

Mitch Novick’s cameras captured the attack. He says he has closed his South Beach hotel because of frequent crimes in the area.

“I advise my clients, guests of decades, to find alternative vacation destinations,” Novick said.

The couple shares the same sentiment.

“I’ve been all over the world. I’ve been to Thailand, Qatar, Belize, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina, all the cities,” Dill said. “That was the scariest thing I’ve ever dealt with.”

Police haven’t revealed what motivated the suspect to attack the couple.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House approves bill doing away with purchase permits to buy handgun
Former Ayden police chief Barry Stanley has passed away.
Former Ayden police chief passes away
One driver was killed Wednesday morning in Jones County.
One dead in Jones County crash, northbound lanes of Highway 17 reopen
Storm damage from Simpson
Storms across east knock trees down
Elizabeth City makes some changes to protests
Elizabeth City lifts curfew

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019 photo, a clearing late-day storm adds drama in the sky over a...
Biden’s plan would boost conservation of US lands, waters
Experts warn of 'wild card' variants
A New Hampshire couple was beaten while on vacation in Miami Beach.
Couple beaten while visiting Miami Beach, arrest made
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Support grows for IP waiver on virus vaccines; snags remain