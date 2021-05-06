Bill advances to prevent government from punishing workers who don’t get vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a bill through a committee that would prevent state and local governments from punishing workers who choose not to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Republican State Rep. Jake Johnson says his proposal is necessary to protect state and local workers from being fired or retaliated against for their health choices.

State health officials worry the proposal would conflict with federal rules and create staffing shortfalls if outbreaks occur at state-operated health facilities. House Bill 686 will need approval in two additional committees before reaching a full House vote.

