Attorney says family will soon see body camera footage from fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The family of Andrew Brown Jr. and at least one of their representatives will soon be able to view five videos from the morning Brown was shot and killed by deputies.

Last Wednesday, a judge ruled to disclose footage from four body cameras and one vehicle dash camera in 10 days. Day 10 is Friday.

Harry Daniels, an attorney representing the Brown family, said it’s likely they will be able to see the videos by Friday. However, that won’t be set in stone until the judge’s order comes down.

“So we will actually get a full vantage point of the officers who actually engaged Mr. Brown on that day,” explained Daniels.

The judge said the ten days set aside enough time to blur faces and other identifying images of the officers involved.

After the family could only see 20 seconds of body camera footage last week, Daniels said the five videos would enlighten information.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff, Tommy Wooten, has made it clear he wants the videos released to both the family and the public.

The judge also ruled Wednesday not to release the videos to the public. He said he would reconsider that decision in the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.