Tyrrell County tent collapses, sends two to hospital

The former sheriff in Tyrrell County says strong storms Tuesday night made a tent collapse,...
The former sheriff in Tyrrell County says strong storms Tuesday night made a tent collapse, sending two people to the hospital.(Darryl Liverman)
By Liz Bateson
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The former sheriff in Tyrrell County says strong storms Tuesday night caused a tent to collapse, sending two people to the hospital.

Fomer sheriff Darryl Liverman says it happened around 7:45 p.m. on U.S. 64 just east of Columbia. Liverman says several people were under the tent at the time and had minor injuries.

The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Tyrrell EMS and Tyrrell Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

