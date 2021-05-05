Teacher of the Week: Julie Lomont from W.J. Gurganus Elementary School

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for May 5 is Julie Lomont from W.J. Gurganus Elementary School.

Lomont is a native of Indiana, but has been teaching fifth grade in Craven County for the last 17 years. Before that, she spent three years as a teacher in Maryland.

She says teaching fifth grade is her passion and she loves to see children learn and grow. She says her favorite moment in the classroom is when she sees “a child get the concept for the first time. It makes me feel like I am accomplishing something.”

Lomont says she also enjoys being a stepping stone to help students prepare for middle school. Her goal is to make each and every student a lifelong learner, ready to tackle any task that is asked of them.

When she is not in the classroom, she loves to spend time with her husband, Joseph, and their two labs Remington and Ruger B. They all enjoy traveling and spending time at the pool. Lomont also enjoys attending Havelock High School football games to cheer on her former students.

The person who nominated Mrs. Lomont wrote, “I would like to nominate Julie Lomont, my current teacher, for WITN’s Teacher of the Week.

Mrs. Lomont is awesome. For a little while, I was having a hard time in school and was not understanding the material. She helped me so much. I now get 100′s on almost everything.

She is also really nice. She makes her students listen and she is very sympathetic. When I broke my ankle, she was constantly bending over backwards for me and would always go out of her way for me.

She works great with the other teachers, as well. I really can’t say enough to explain how great of a teacher she is.”

Congratulations Mrs. Lomont!

