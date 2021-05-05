Advertisement

Strong storms cause damage in Pitt and Beaufort Counties

Large tree down following storms in Simpson
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Strong storms blew through eastern Carolina Tuesday night causing some damage.

In Simpson and Bell Arthur in Pitt County, viewers shared pictures with WITN of several large trees that were uprooted and fences ripped apart.

One viewer in the Juniper Landing community in Simpson says their trampoline blew three houses down and they had a really large tree blow over, but the lawn furniture beside it was not touched.

There are also similar reports from Beaufort County.

