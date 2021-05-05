State Senate committee retools state worker records bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A Senate committee has retooled legislation requiring that more details about the personnel history of North Carolina state and local government employees be accessible to the media and the public.

The bill was voted out by the Senate judiciary panel a week ago, but sponsor Sen. Norm Sanderson said Wednesday it made sense to make changes now before a floor vote.

The bill still requires the government to provide a general description for the reasons for employee demotions, dismissals, transfers or suspensions.

The amendment seeks to keep confidential health information and unfounded allegations against workers. The North Carolina Press Association supports the bill.

