Silver Alert issued for missing Halifax County man

SILVER ALERT Tremane Little
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - If you in or near Halifax County, keep your eye out for a missing person.

A silver alert has been issued for 37-year-old Tremaine Little, who goes by trey. He’s about 5-6 and 170 pounds. He was last seen on Highway 903 in Scotland Neck at the intersection with Edwards Fork Road.

He might be walking north. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket, and dark jeans. If you see him, call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-1991.

