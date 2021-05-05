Protests continue in Elizabeth City following Andrew Brown Jr. shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Wednesday marks two weeks since the deputy-involved fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Junior in Elizabeth City and protests continue.

In the daytime, some reflect on the painting of Brown on the side of the home where he lived and where he was shot in his car by deputies on April 21st, as they served an arrest and search warrant.

Andrea Elliott says, “Even as of last night you know it’s a lot of people that are still hurt and upset. The city is just hurting right now.”

Calvin Gregory, an Elizabeth City resident says, “As long as I’m a black man, I’m going to be out here every day in every way to help my brothers and sisters. Black, brown, white, long as there’s justice and peace.”

Gregory says one element of that justice is seeing the truth for himself from the deputies body cameras

Gregory says, ”Show all of them. Not one or two. Show all 4 or 5, however many. Let the people see and let them make their own judgment for themselves.”

Elliott says “Elizabeth City has came so close together with what has gone on. Everybody just needs to still come together, and I mean it’s so many people that’s pushing for unity.”

