Pitt County Senior Center breaks ground on expansion

By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE N.C. (WITN) - Community leaders and residents showed up to help the Pitt County Senior Center celebrate its new building expansion to add more services for area seniors.

Nearly 100 people attended the groundbreaking at the Pitt County Council on Aging on Wednesday. Guest speakers talked about what the expansion means for seniors in Pitt County.

Fundraisers and donations from the public helped provided funding for the project.

Council on Aging Executive Director Rich Zeck said the expansion would help their programs grow.

With COVID-19 restrictions, most classes at the center are maxed-out, and the new expansion gives them a larger space for additional people.

Zeck said the center still needs more financial donations for the facility. He said the money would go toward paying increased lumber prices and would help furnish the new facility.

“We still need a little more for overruns. The cost of wood is through the roof right now. Right now, we are 100% debt-free, but every penny we raise goes back into our seniors.”

The Council on Aging also provides the Meals on Wheels program for seniors in Pitt County.

