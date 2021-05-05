Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Clementine

This week's pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Clementine.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is as sweet as her name!

Clementine is a four-year-old beagle mix. Volunteers say she is a very loving and sweet dog.

They say she can never get enough attention and will accept head scratches all day long. When she is not getting love, Clementine also enjoys having lots of fun playing and running around as fast as she can.

They say she loves kids and would be a great family dog. She does well with other dogs as well, but they wouldn’t recommend her with cats.

If you’re interested in adopting Clementine or any of the pets from the humane society, click here.

