Pamlico County celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A celebration was held at Pamlico County Primary School Wednesday combining Cinco de Mayo and Teacher Appreciation Week to say thanks to the teachers.

“We are so thankful to be still here, and to be able to serve the kids no matter what,” said Pamlico County Primary School Teacher Assistant, Henrietta Miller.

Teachers left the cafeteria with their bellies full, but they say the best gifts come from their students.

“Kids bring in flowers that they’re cut from their garden, or you know brownies that their parents have made. You know it’s just nice that they get so excited about bringing you something and showing that love for you,” said Pamlico County Primary School Teacher, Jennifer Rice.

Rice explained this year students have parents to thank too. “Parents have been instrumental this year in helping us make sure that our kids are getting what they need especially the kids who have been quarantined.”

Pamlico County Primary School Principal, Crystal Dixon said there are more surprises planned for teachers later this week.

