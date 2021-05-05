One dead in Jones County crash, northbound lanes of Highway 17 reopen

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The northbound lanes of Highway 17 in Jones County were for closed about an hour Wednesday morning after a fatal crash.

The Highway Patrol says a moped was hit by a box truck around 7:20 a.m. on the highway near NC-58 near Pollocksville. They say one person died in the crash.

Sample HTML block

The names of those involved have not been released. The Highway Patrol is currently at the site of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.