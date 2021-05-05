Advertisement

One dead in Jones County crash, northbound lanes of Highway 17 reopen

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(WITN)
By Liz Bateson
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The northbound lanes of Highway 17 in Jones County were for closed about an hour Wednesday morning after a fatal crash.

The Highway Patrol says a moped was hit by a box truck around 7:20 a.m. on the highway near NC-58 near Pollocksville. They say one person died in the crash.

The names of those involved have not been released. The Highway Patrol is currently at the site of the crash.

