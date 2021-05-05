NC Works has job fair during tough job market

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Experts say there is a tone of pent-up job demand in the workforce right now, and it’s only a matter of time before it booms.

“Get out there. This is your opportunity,” said Lindsay Gress, the career manager for NC Works in Onslow County. “The demand is already through the roof, and it has been for a period of time, honestly. Employers have a need, and they’ve had a need for many months now.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment dropped nearly 10%, from 14% at the beginning of the pandemic to 5% currently.

But there’s still plenty of room to grow, said Gress, who feels that makes her organization more important than ever.

“A lot of times it would even be word of mouth, and they would get a lot of applicants,” said Gress. “But now, it’s having to get creative to reach out job-seekers.”

NC Works is hosting three job fairs in Onslow County this week. They’re targeting graduating seniors but open to the public.

“This is the prime time to look at employment,” said Chris Bailey, Career & Technical Education Program Director for Onslow County Schools. “It’s about connecting the potential available employees to the businesses.”

But Gress says that has not been easy in the pandemic, and they’ve had to get creative to connect employers and potential employees.

“We need to meet those job-seekers where they are,” said Gress. “Whether they’re on social media if they’re out at community events.”

NC Works will have their third job fair Thursday, May 16, from 3 pm until 6 pm at Dixon High School, after having their last fair on Tuesday at Swansboro High School and Wednesday at Jacksonville High School.

