NC Senate eases caps on income, grants for K-12 scholarships

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Qualifying income levels and maximum grants would rise for North Carolina’s publicly funded scholarship program for K-12 students to attend private schools under a measure approved by the state Senate.

The legislation was approved Tuesday on a nearly party-line vote. It favors Republicans attempts to build on the Opportunity Scholarship Program started several years ago by the GOP.

The measure also would combine the state’s two scholarship programs for children with disabilities. The House already approved a somewhat similar measure.

Any final measure approved would go to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is a longtime opponent of education vouchers.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.