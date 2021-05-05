Mocksville to dissolve police department

MOCKSVILLE, DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in Mocksville are dissolving the town’s police department and entering a contract with the county sheriff’s office.

News outlets report that the town board voted Tuesday to dissolve the department and approved a $1.3 million, 3-year contract with the Davie County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services starting July 1.

The board cites a more than $1 million savings for the town over several years.

