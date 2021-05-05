Advertisement

Judge rules CDC doesn’t have authority to issue eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington says the CDC doesn't have the authority to issue an eviction...
A federal judge in Washington says the CDC doesn't have the authority to issue an eviction moratorium.
By CNN staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – A federal judge says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped when the agency imposed a nationwide eviction ban.

It was put in place to help keep cash-strapped renters in their homes during the pandemic.

The judge vacated the freeze.

The ruling was a win for property owners, landlords and realtors.

The moratorium was first enacted under former President Donald Trump and later extended through June.

It’s unclear what will happen now.

U.S District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich, who was appointed by Trump, ruled the CDC exceeded its authority.

There have already been several legal challenges to the eviction ban. Courts have split in their rulings.

